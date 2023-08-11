Business Analyst

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Business Analyst to join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 10-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Documenting the data sources and responsible persons/areas for submitting the data components for each template.

Defining the data definitions and associated requirements to meet compliance.

There will be a particular focus on intragroup balances (on and off-balance sheet)

Identifying data gaps and for compiling information requirements to complete the templates and the gaps.

The mapping of the templates to current reporting requirements (returns submitted to the Prudential Authority). I.e., avoid duplication and reuse of common data sets submitted in existing returns.

Proposing practical solutions for addressing gaps identified.

Defining the operating model for the submission of SARB template information. This will include leveraging off current process and the embedment of new processes.

Completing the SARB Resolution Planning Templates

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related field

3 years Business analysis and data analysis.

Strong financial accounting background in banking with minimum of 3 years experience.

3 years experience with Bank Finance regulatory returns

10 years banking experience

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

business analysis

data analysis

business requirements

business processes

