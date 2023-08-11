Business Analyst – Financial Services (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment

Our client has seen remarkable growth over the past three decades, all while maintaining a steadfast commitment to their workforce. With a hiring philosophy centered on attitude and a focus on training for skill development, the company boasts a dedicated and experienced team, many of whom have been with the company for over a decade. The organisation encourages flexibility, offers generous bonuses, and provides opportunities for continuous learning and career advancement. Adopting an Agile approach to business, our client is involved in a wide range of services spanning multiple industries, with a key emphasis on research, innovation, and ongoing improvement. This dynamic and stimulating environment is perfect for those who thrive in a collaborative, team-oriented setting and have a passion for learning and growth.

Analysing customer business needs through liaising with stakeholders to elicit, discuss, communicate and validate requirements for changes to business processes.

Understanding business process management and business requirements of the customers and translating them to specific software requirements.

Documenting requirements, as well as corresponding test cases and scenarios.

Relevant tertiary degree or equivalent experience.

5+ years’ experience in a similar role.

Writing requirements specifications for information systems.



Manual and automated regression testing.



Lending application systems.

End to end experience of the development lifecycle, including testing and training.

Familiar with UML terminology specifically relating to use-cases and activity diagrams.

Proven experience interacting directly with end users.

J104278

Business Analysis

SDLC

Client Services

