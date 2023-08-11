Business Analyst : Salesforce

Aug 11, 2023

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a Business Analyst with salesforce experience to join their team.
Purpose:

  • Business Analysts focus on business improvements and project successes.
  • They guide businesses to improve processes and efficiency by making actionable recommendations.
  • They communicate between IT and business stakeholders to ensure all involved work together to achieve the best results with data-driven solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Elicitation by using various techniques to gather business needs from stakeholders.
  • Craft detailed User stories that are structured, outlining the work that needs to be completed to meet the overall business requirement.
  • Process Mapping to enable end-users to validate business requirements. Drive out waste, identify improvements, and form the basis of development to complete.
  • Will be responsible to fully drive and completing multiple types of documentation throughout project lifecycle.
  • Effective stakeholder communication.
  • Passionate about quality, driving all quality steps in the project lifecycle.
  • Strong emphasis on systems and data, able to delve into code.
  • Deep understanding of the business process itself and how the system functions.

Qualifications:

  • Suitable tertiary qualification.
  • Relevant Salesforce certification in at least 1 in Salesforce cloud.

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business of Systems analyst.
  • Has experience in at least 1 large and multiple medium projects with full implementation cycle.
  • Able to work on multiple projects at the same time, with various other teams.

Systems & Proficiency:

  • MS suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook).
  • Salesforce

Will be measured on:

  • Successful project delivery, velocity of execution.
  • Meeting timelines, deviation on estimates.
  • Prioritization of requirements.
  • Tools and techniques used.
  • Application of lessons learnt.
  • Reusability of requirements.
  • Stakeholder satisfaction.
  • Meeting management.

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

