Business Analyst : Salesforce – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a Business Analyst with salesforce experience to join their team.
Purpose:
- Business Analysts focus on business improvements and project successes.
- They guide businesses to improve processes and efficiency by making actionable recommendations.
- They communicate between IT and business stakeholders to ensure all involved work together to achieve the best results with data-driven solutions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Elicitation by using various techniques to gather business needs from stakeholders.
- Craft detailed User stories that are structured, outlining the work that needs to be completed to meet the overall business requirement.
- Process Mapping to enable end-users to validate business requirements. Drive out waste, identify improvements, and form the basis of development to complete.
- Will be responsible to fully drive and completing multiple types of documentation throughout project lifecycle.
- Effective stakeholder communication.
- Passionate about quality, driving all quality steps in the project lifecycle.
- Strong emphasis on systems and data, able to delve into code.
- Deep understanding of the business process itself and how the system functions.
Qualifications:
- Suitable tertiary qualification.
- Relevant Salesforce certification in at least 1 in Salesforce cloud.
Experience:
- Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business of Systems analyst.
- Has experience in at least 1 large and multiple medium projects with full implementation cycle.
- Able to work on multiple projects at the same time, with various other teams.
Systems & Proficiency:
- MS suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook).
- Salesforce
Will be measured on:
- Successful project delivery, velocity of execution.
- Meeting timelines, deviation on estimates.
- Prioritization of requirements.
- Tools and techniques used.
- Application of lessons learnt.
- Reusability of requirements.
- Stakeholder satisfaction.
- Meeting management.
Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.
