Business Analyst : Salesforce – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a Business Analyst with salesforce experience to join their team.

Purpose:

Business Analysts focus on business improvements and project successes.

They guide businesses to improve processes and efficiency by making actionable recommendations.

They communicate between IT and business stakeholders to ensure all involved work together to achieve the best results with data-driven solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Elicitation by using various techniques to gather business needs from stakeholders.

Craft detailed User stories that are structured, outlining the work that needs to be completed to meet the overall business requirement.

Process Mapping to enable end-users to validate business requirements. Drive out waste, identify improvements, and form the basis of development to complete.

Will be responsible to fully drive and completing multiple types of documentation throughout project lifecycle.

Effective stakeholder communication.

Passionate about quality, driving all quality steps in the project lifecycle.

Strong emphasis on systems and data, able to delve into code.

Deep understanding of the business process itself and how the system functions.

Qualifications:

Suitable tertiary qualification.

Relevant Salesforce certification in at least 1 in Salesforce cloud.

Experience:

Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business of Systems analyst.

Has experience in at least 1 large and multiple medium projects with full implementation cycle.

Able to work on multiple projects at the same time, with various other teams.

Systems & Proficiency:

MS suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Salesforce

Will be measured on:

Successful project delivery, velocity of execution.

Meeting timelines, deviation on estimates.

Prioritization of requirements.

Tools and techniques used.

Application of lessons learnt.

Reusability of requirements.

Stakeholder satisfaction.

Meeting management.

