Challenge aims to unlock blockchain potential

The SA Innovation Summit has launched the Blockchain Innovation Challenge.

The challenge spans a five-month period, bringing together five Swiss and five South African startups in the blockchain and impact innovation sectors. It seeks to fuel innovation through joint blockchain projects, empowering visionaries and startups to create a more secure, transparent, and global ecosystem.

Participants will undergo a series of masterclasses hosted by SEIF and an investment readiness programme by the SA Innovation Summit, culminating in a joint week in Cape Town during the SA Innovation Summit in September 2023. There, they will present their innovations and partake in a curated ecosystem tour.

“This collaboration with the South Africa- Swiss Blockchain Innovation Challenge perfectly aligns with our mission at the University of Cape Town Financial Innovation Hub,” says Anda Ngcaba, co-director of the University of Cape Town Financial Innovation Hub. “By nurturing cutting-edge research and empowering innovative start-ups, we are determined to address Africa’s challenges. Together, we’ll unlock the potential of blockchain technology, drive transformative solutions, and create a brighter digital future for the continent.”

The programme is a joint initiative by the Embassy of Switzerland, CV VC, Technology Innovation Agency (TIA), Winetech, Algorand, University of Basel, and the University of Cape Town Fintech Hub, implemented by the SA Innovation Summit and SEIF-Driving Impact Innovation.

Key benefits of the programme include:

* Comprehensive entrepreneurial support through masterclasses, mentorship and training.

* A pitch battle at the SAIS’23.

* Integration into a thriving ecosystem that has created over 6,000 jobs in Switzerland and fostered innovation in South Africa.

* An enriching ecosystem Tour to Switzerland

* Investment offers from partner funders

“The Swiss Embassy is honoured to be part of the Blockchain Innovation Challenge, a symbol of our ongoing collaboration with South Africa in the field of technology and innovation,” reads a statement from the Swiss Embassy. “This challenge not only fosters creativity and growth but also strengthens the ties between our two nations, leveraging blockchain’s potential to create a more secure and transparent global ecosystem.”