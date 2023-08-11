Data Administrator Price file maintenance at Universal Healthcare – Gauteng Sunninghill

Why Join us?

Experience the Future of Healthcare Management and Technology!

At UniversalHealthcare, we revolutionize the industry with our cutting-edge solutions,serving over 40 healthcare funders in the public and private sectors. Join ourtrailblazing team and be part of a company committed to delivering superiorquality, fostering innovation, and achieving outstanding performance. Together,let’s shape the future of integrated healthcare services

How You’ll Contribute To The Team

The Data Administrator will be responsible for the updating and data maintenance of the NAPPI database. To contribute to various projects generated either internally or via customer requests to interrogate and check the integrity of the NAPPI database and responsible for making the appropriate changes.

Data Maintenance

Load and maintain all data within the agreed timelines by:

Loading all new NAPPI price changes, correct or changed contact and name details on NAPMAN or changed or correct product information received from manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors.

Project support

To contribute to and assist with the NAPPI department projects within the agreed timelines and according to the agreed procedures for example:

Data base maintenance

Product ranges by assisting with the loading of surgical NAPPI codes.

Investigate and action all identified price discrepancies detected from the weekly price comparison.

Ensure that all prices not included on a price update received from a manufacture, supplier or distributor are extracted from the database and forwarded to the client to notify MK of the reason of the omission.

Clear communication lines must be agreed and adhered to.

Quality

When working on the database ensure that all quality standards are maintained in the areas of:

Products loaded.

Prices updated.

Manufacturer details changed.

Project work

By checking all work completed and double checking by using the audit and error reports

Customer focus

Establish and maintain sound relationships with manufactures, suppliers, and distributors by:

Responding to requests politely and providing feedback on status as per the agreed SOP for NAPPI requests

Contacting manufactures and suppliers telephonically to check on price discrepancies.

Being proactive in sourcing price lists prior to the live dates of prices

Responding to all requests for queries (internal) within the agreed timelines/SLA’s

Documentation and Administration

Ensure that all documentation requirements related to NAPPI code requests, price maintenance, received from the manufactures are in the agreed format and within the agreed timelines

Ensure that all departmental administration requirements are met as per the company policies and procedures.

Ensure that all max discussions take place as per the agreed timelines

Ensure that all company SOP’s and SLA’s are complied with

Ensure that all daily workflow stats are updated on the logs and submitted to the NAPPI manager as per the agreed timelines.

Team support and development

Work effectively and cooperatively with colleagues by establishing and maintaining good working relationships.

Participate in multi skilling by either taking responsibility for one’s own development and been open to feedback on how your performance is viewed or by providing timely coaching, guidance and feedback to colleagues when sharing and up skilling their knowledge

Minimum Requirements:

Grade 12 / Matric

Tertiary qualification is an advantage.

Previous administration experience

Previous knowledge and experience working with surgical or ethical products is an advantage.

Knowledge of SEP and medicine pricing regulations

Remuneration

A competitive salary and benefits will be negotiated, consistent with experience and the role andresponsibilities of the position.

The Employment Equity approach of Universal Healthcare broadly aims to foster diversity in the workplace; Promote equal opportunity and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of all forms of unfair discrimination.

Desired Skills:

Document processing

Data Administration

Accurate Data Entry

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Universal Healthcarehas established itself as a leader in providing evidence-based, integrated healthcare services in the areas of medical scheme administration, healthcare insurance, healthcare management, corporate and occupational health and wellness, and integrated wellness-based loyalty programmes.

We create access to healthcare for the people of South Africa through medical schemes, customised corporate health products, health insurance, employee wellness programmes,managed care, a network of healthcare professionals, gap cover and much more.

Our Vision

“To be a topperforming, world class healthcare and technology group, respected forexcellence by providing access to innovative, evidence-based solutions with a caring approach.”

Employer & JobBenefits

– Medical Aid

– Gap Cover

– Pension Fund

– Group Life andPermanent Health Insurance

– 360 DegreesLoyalty Programme

– Funeral Cover

Learn more/Apply for this position