Data Engineer

R 900 000 – R 1 010 000 plus benefits

Diploma / bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, Engineering, or similar degree with a major in Mathematics.

Vendor certifications in a Data Integration platform such as Talend, Attunity, Oracle, SQL or other ETL / Data Warehouse tool.

Experience:

Proven experience (8 years) in data warehousing / systems design, development, and implementation across multiple business pillars.

Expertise in ETL tools and processes, data integration techniques, and data quality management.

Strong understanding of ERD’s and Data Normalization / Denormalization techniques.

Working knowledge of Inmon and Kimball data modelling methods.

Proficiency in both SQL and non-SQL querying languages for data extraction and manipulation.

Strong knowledge of BI tools (e.g., Qlik, Power BI, Tableau) and visualization best practices.

In depth knowledge of database management systems (e.g., SQL Server, Oracle, MySQL) and data modeling concepts (e.g., star schema, snowflake schema).

Understanding of data security and privacy practices, e.g., POPIA or King

Experience with big data technologies and cloud-based data warehousing platforms (e.g., Azure

Working knowledge of API / JSON / SOAP based connectivity.

Expansive knowledge and experience of Industry direction.

Desired Skills:

information technology

Attunity

Oracle

