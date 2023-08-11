Data Engineer

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides highly skilled resources to its clients.

We are looking for a Data Engineer / Data Analyst join our financial services client based in Johannesburg for a 6-months contract role.

What you will be doing:

Create STTMs for data migration

Document existing data flows

Generate Migration Ready datasets for loading into new system

Interpreted Business data requirements

Test data before and after migration for consistency

Work with multiple datasets with varying structures and granularity

Stakeholder engagement including end users in ARO

What we are looking for:

Completed IT / BSc degree or other related field

5 years experience as a Data Engineer / Data Analyst

Experience in SAS

Experience in SQL Database (PostgreSQL, MS SQL, Hadoop)

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

Desired Skills:

SAS

SQL

data analysis

