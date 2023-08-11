Developer / Consultant (JHB) (1002127) at Parvana Recruitment

Aug 11, 2023

Parvana
Role:

  • Our client is looking to add a highly qualified graduate, with at least a Masters Degree, however our client will prefer a PhD degree.
  • Due to on-going company growth our client is now looking to recruit additional.
  • Consultants to assist customers with the implementation of new and existing programmes.
  • The work is varied but usually involves some form of knowledge transfer to help a customer build the first few applications and customize existing applications.
  • All consultants work with customers on-site to install software, to build example solutions, to train customer staff (and their outside consultants if any), and to help customers build the first few applications.
  • You will need to have had significant experience within the IT industry.
  • Many of their existing consultants had become highly technically competent during their careers and reached management or project management roles but discovered that this was less rewarding than technical work.
  • This opportunity is ideal for the gifted who feel frustrated or sidelined in their current career paths.
  • The emphasis is on technical aptitude, self-motivation, inquisitiveness and experience rather than detailed knowledge in a specific field.
  • Any new hire will be fully trained in the company’s products and acquire skill through mentoring.
  • The candidate will need to be based in Boston USA for a period of 1 year as internal consultant to gain experience before relocating back to South Africa as an external consultant

Interpersonal Skills:

  • All consultants must possess excellent interpersonal communication skills.
  • For greatest financial reward Consultants would need to be able to participate in both Pre-Sales and Post-Sales activities.
  • Such consultants would have some previous experience and competence in scoping, estimating, requirements capture, project management and presenting.
  • They would also have a polished and professional approach to communications with customers and prospects.

Language Skills:

  • All consultants must be proficient in English. Other languages, especially Afrikaans, would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • Pre-sales
  • Communication

