Developer – Python (Senior) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Beacon Valley

Client Details:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and are used to winning. They are lucky to be surrounded by colleagues who are experts in their field, working together to create a world class brand.

Responsibilities:

Building systems to scale with the business, utilizing new technologies and AWS Cloud services.

Working closely with various teams designing software solutions.

Developing, enhancing and maintaining back-end systems, with an emphasis on Python.

Utilizing best software development life cycle practices.

Qualifications:

Relevant IT / Computer Science Degree

Skills / Experience:

5 years of relevant development experience. In-depth understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

Experience with REST, Python, Java and Linux.

Experience in developing back-end systems in a Microservice architecture.

Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.

Experience in the following would be ideal:

AWS Cloud technologies (EC2, Route53, ELB, EBS, VPC, S3, CloudWatch).



GIT version control.



NoSQL, Couchbase, Dynamo, Elastic.

Job ID:

J103677

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website ( [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Python

Java

Rest

Learn more/Apply for this position