DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A market-leading South African ISP is looking for a DevOps Engineer with salesforce experience to join their team.

Purpose:

The DevOps engineer is responsible for actioning, leading, and coordinating the activities of different teams to create and maintain our platform, shorten the software development cycle, increase the frequency of deployments, and allow for more dependable releases with synchronized environments.

The DevOps engineer will work with various development teams to continually promote improvement in quality standards, procedures, integration, policies, best practices, CI/CD, test automation and monitoring.

The DevOps engineer will oversee the DevOps process end to end, including backups, managing access, defining, and tracking DevOps KPI’s. Gain ownership and control over deployments and deployments.

Key Responsibilities:

Perform triage on all issues logged to identify and assessing issues on all existing and new applications and software used in DevOps, this includes:

Resolve issues as quickly as possible, but also understand the root cause to avoid re-occurrence, communicate back to end user in SLA, train where necessary, if development is required, ensure issue is understood and resolved, and tested, facilitate service transition to avoid key man dependencies. Team must be always aligned with updated knowledge base areas.

Get involved in DevOps by:

Deploying declarative changes between orgs and version control, monitoring changes made to orgs and roll back mistakes, and by using automated DevOps processes to test, validate, and push code changes.

Deploying large Salesforce changes for whole business units, creating standardized release models (“develop once, deploy anywhere”).

Developing agile DevOps practices and source-driven workflows for everyone to contribute seamlessly (in collaboration without interfering with each other’s work!). Monitor DevOps performance and increase the frequency and reliability of releases, plus track KPIs for teams and report on DevOps ROI.

In checking that newly developed features and customizations meet user, technical, and business requirements, you can execute tests, including UI testing, and ensure code conforms to best practice, data compliance, and security.

Monitor system health, manage fallout, perform daily checks, report issues and drive incidents according to process and SLA.

Work with cross functional teams from various departments to resolve issues.

Being the evangelist, mentor and training of best practice DevOps processes and procedures to technical teams.

Build understanding of metadata types and keep an eye on Salesforce’s quarterly releases.

Get involved with Salesforce DevOps community for lessons learnt.

Focus on how to commit changes to source control, opening pull requests, and how to review and merge each other’s work in source control.

Drive optimal use of CI/CD tool (gearset).

Running data deployments (sandbox seeding) to test features.

Reviewing developers’ code coverage (using automated unit testing) and code quality (using static code analysis).

Own how the teams recovers from mistakes and disasters: rollbacks, hotfixes, and restoring from backups.

Driving Disaster Recovery Strategy and Testing once a year.

Writing reports, document root causes, support guides and any artifacts required to keep knowledge retained.

Able to design processes that are efficient and solutions that are scalable.

An excellent written and verbal communicator with the ability to learn quickly.

Prepare comprehensive documentation detailing the DevOps processes and procedures.

Continuously challenge SLA to the minimum to ensure optimal customer experience and same day activation.

Drive cost reduction to a minimum.

Qualifications:

Suitable tertiary qualification.

Experience:

2-5 years of experience Salesforce administration, release management, or developer experience.

Experience with gearset.

Able to read, interpret and write Apex, SQL/SOQL/SAQL code.

Experienced within Salesforce Sales and Service Cloud (Certified Administrator, Certified Developer).

Deployment via Gearset (or similar tool).

Experienced in the following: Languages (Apex), Database Technologies (SQL), Scripting (Shell, batch), SF Deployment (SFDX, Change sets, SF Metadata API), Version control tools (Git, Bitbucket), Build Automation tools (Antirabbit, Bamboo, Jenkins, Maven, Apache Ant), Project tracking tools (Jira), Additional Skills (Experience in any programming language (Python, Java), test automation, AWS cloud, Azure cloud, Code coverage, Unit testing).

Systems & Proficiency:

MS suite (Excel, Word, PowerPoint, Outlook).

Salesforce

Will be measured on:

Release velocity.

Lead time.

Restore time.

Change failure rate.

360 reviews.

