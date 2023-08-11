Front End Developer (React, Vue, Flutter, Livewire) – Gauteng Johannesburg

ENVIRONMENT:

A highly impressive tech-focused enterprise located in Johannesburg is currently seeking a skilled Senior Front End Developer to become an integral part of their team. Within their context, a “Front End Developer” encompasses the role of an individual capable of constructing complete front end web applications and collaborating with a team to achieve all project objectives. You must have 5+ years of experience and deep knowledge of modern libraries and frameworks, e.g., Flutter, React or Node.

DUTIES:

Identify technical debt and risks in a project.

Help make product choices by giving clear technical and level-of-effort assessments.

Produce a high volume of output when necessary; be heads-down and results-focused.

Mentor other Developers and non-technical colleagues.

REQUIREMENTS:

5+ years of experience.

Deep knowledge of modern libraries and frameworks, e.g., Flutter, React or Node.

Passionate about technology and desire to share knowledge with the company on Slack, Asana, and Github.

COMMENTS:

