Hackathon puts energy, water solutions in the spotlight

South Africa’s energy and water sectors have created a great platform for innovation and the opportunity to develop solutions that will contribute to the future sustainability of these critical sectors. This is why Energy and Water Sector Education and Training Authority (EWSETA) has collaborated with the MTN Business App of the Year Awards 2023.

There is tremendous potential for digital solutions to address a variety of challenges across a broad range of industries, and EWSETA want to lead the charge in this prestigious annual event that attracts some of the brightest app development minds in the country to create solutions capable of transforming the energy and water sectors.

According to Candice Moodley, corporate services executive for EWSETA: “We see the opportunities in South Africa’s energy and water sustainability challenges and aim to find unique solutions to address the socio-economic context. We strive to cultivate and deliver a culture of innovation in the sectors we serve.

“By encouraging young minds to think beyond limitations and supporting them through workshops, mentorship programmes, collaborative engagement, and training programmes, we firmly believe that ideas will come to fruition, innovation will thrive, and solutions will flourish,” adds Moodley.

Whereas the development of Apps to benefit the energy and water sectors will be a key focus, EWSETA will also use this opportunity to promote the development of Apps that will assist EWSETA in exercising its mandate as a skills development authority.

Moodley explains: “Energy efficiency is particularly important for South Africa and where better to begin than with school children? We are keen to see the development of an interactive and engaging energy efficiency app that will inculcate positive behavioural change targeted at our country’s youth on saving energy and why it is important.

“We are also hoping to see some response to our water challenges which will mobilise South Africans and create a generation of ‘water warriors’ that address the preservation, usage and management of this precious resource,” she adds.

“EWSETA challenges the app developers to propose solutions around the pursuit of careers in the artisan trades.”

EWSETA’s involvement as a partner in the MTN Business App of the Year Awards is underpinned by three key motivating factors. The first is to empower aspiring app developers and entrepreneurs to push the boundaries of what is possible. Secondly, to shape a sustainable, efficient, and technologically advanced energy and water future for South Africa through the development of innovative and creative solutions to pertinent challenges. And finally, to access digital solutions that can assist EWSETA in delivering its mandate and implementing its strategy through such key partnerships.

“We are extremely excited to be collaborating with MTN on this project and we invite visionaries, developers, and technical enthusiasts to join us on this transformative journey where we find unique solutions and explore the opportunities to make a difference in the future sustainability of the energy and water sectors,” concludes Moodley.

The hackathon takes place from today (11 August) until Sunday (14 August).