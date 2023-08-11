Huawei announces 2023 H1 results

Huawei has announced its business results for the first half of 2023, with overall performance in line with forecasts.

In 2023 H1, Huawei generated CNY310,9-billion in revenue, with a year-on-year increase of 3,1% and a net profit margin of 15%.

The company’s ICT infrastructure business contributed CNY167,2-billion, its consumer business CNY103,5-billion, its cloud business CNY24,1-billion, its digital power business CNY24,2-billion, and its intelligent automotive solution (IAS) business CNY1-billion.

“I’d like to thank our customers and partners for their ongoing support,” says Sabrina Meng, Huawei’s rotating chairwoman.

“I’d also like to thank the entire Huawei team for its solidarity and dedication. Huawei has been investing heavily in foundational technologies to harness trends in digitalisation, intelligence, and decarbonisation, focusing on creating value for our customers and partners. In the first half of 2023, our ICT infrastructure business remained solid and our consumer business achieved growth.

“Our digital power and cloud businesses both experienced strong growth, and our new components for intelligent connected vehicles continue to gain competitiveness.”