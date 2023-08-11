Inospace ventures into e-commerce logistics

last-mile logistics park owner and operator Inospace has launched a outsourced fulfilment warehouse facility to help small and medium-sized e-commerce businesses with warehousing and distribution needs.

The company launched its first e-commerce fulfilment and outsourced warehousing facility at one of its existing properties, Island Works Logistics Park at Paarden Eiland in Cape Town. A second facility is scheduled for opening in early 2024 in Midrand, Johannesburg.

Inospace invested over R20-million in revamping space converting it to an e-commerce fulfilment warehouse and distribution facility, and developing software to optimise e-commerce fulfilment and maximise transparency in the supply chain.

Businesses can now rent a fixed warehouse space and/or daily scalable outsourced warehouse space – leaving Inospace to pack and dispatch orders on their behalf.

The company’s digital platform allows integration into existing e-commerce platforms like Shopify, so users can schedule deliveries and ship products directly to their customers, whether they are other businesses or end-user consumers.

“Our business model is based on the view that traditional landlordism is being disrupted – real estate requires customer-centric solutions and value-adding services. An integrated fulfilment facility provides e-commerce businesses with a seamless logistics ecosystem,” says Inospace CEO Rael Levittt.

He says a specialised warehousing and distribution offering supports Inospace’s strategic ambitions to create a frictionless end-to-end logistics environment that supports emerging and fast-growing businesses.

Levitt explains that the automated fulfilment process starts right after users have placed an order on Inospace’s platform. The company provides storage for the user’s stock until an order is placed. Inospace then processes the order, packs and dispatches it to the end-user on behalf of the customer for a fee.

The platform automatically selects the lowest pre-negotiated courier prices and the most favourable terms based on customers’ requirements.

Dean Venske has been appointed to head the logistics team and in-house warehouse managers.