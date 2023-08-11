Intermediate .Net Developer

Our client is seeking a skilled Intermediate .Net Developer. This exciting venture is available in the Durbanville, Cape Town area. This is provides a candidate a healthy balance of remote and office work through their hybrid model while enjoying the perks of a perm role.

Required:

? Some Angular 13+ Experience (Frontend)

? Some .NET Core Experience

? Some .NET 6 Experience

? Experience working with Containers

? Experience working with Postman / REST

? Understanding of program interfaces e.g. REST, GraphQL

? Understanding of Software Development principles (Agile, Scrum)

? Microsoft .Net C#

? Microsoft SQL Server

? HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript

? Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Good to Have:

? IT-Related Education

? Azure RM Experience

? Experience in UI/UX design

Desired Skills:

angular

.Net

postman

rest

agile

