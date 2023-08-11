Intermediate .Net Developer – Western Cape Durbanville

Aug 11, 2023

Our client is seeking a skilled Intermediate .Net Developer. This exciting venture is available in the Durbanville, Cape Town area. This is provides a candidate a healthy balance of remote and office work through their hybrid model while enjoying the perks of a perm role.

Required:
? Some Angular 13+ Experience (Frontend)
? Some .NET Core Experience
? Some .NET 6 Experience
? Experience working with Containers
? Experience working with Postman / REST
? Understanding of program interfaces e.g. REST, GraphQL
? Understanding of Software Development principles (Agile, Scrum)
? Microsoft .Net C#
? Microsoft SQL Server
? HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
? Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps

Good to Have:
? IT-Related Education
? Azure RM Experience
? Experience in UI/UX design

