IT Quality Test Analyst

Purpose of The Role:

To ensure a quality product is delivered, the IT Quality Test Analyst will work closely as part of the software delivery team and will assist with testing life cycle activities to ensure successful completion of business initiatives. Furthermore, the IT Quality Test Analyst will create and execute test cases, document, track and validate reported issues through to resolution.

Primarily the areas of responsibility may include, but are not limited to:

• Test planning, test case analysis and test case documentation, management, and execution, ensuring project objectives are met.

• Integrating and coordinating the testing activities into the software life cycle activities

• System integration, regression testing, and user acceptance testing

You will also be required to display the following competencies:

• High attention to detail

• Ability to plan, organise and execute QA activities

• Pro-active and a team player

• Continuous learning and self-development

• Query, run and interpret SQL database scripts

• Knowledge of client/server type application landscape

• Knowledge of test types

• Testing of complex user interfaces and systems

To excel in our environment, you would require the following:

• 3-Year tertiary qualification in a relevant financial/IT related field of study

• ISTQB Foundation Certification in Software Testing

• Minimum of 3 years working experience in the Software Testing discipline

Desired Skills:

SQL

Test Cases

Test Plans

Testing

User Interface Design

