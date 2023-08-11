Project Manager IT at Blue Label Telecoms

JOB PURPOSE

The Project Manager at BluNova will be responsible for managing multipleprojects within a portfolio and, in some instances, multiple portfolios. They’reresponsible for the outcome and successful delivery of multiple projects with akey focus on the broader view. The Project Manager needs to mitigate anyproject risk as it arises. The Project Manager will work with multiple BusinessOwners spanning multiple disciplines. The Project Manager will deal withstrategic tasks; aligning the to the business strategy and the strategic goals ofthe organization

RESPONSIBILITIES

Project Management

Facilitate the delivery of the BluNova Strategy both in BluNova and relevantbusiness partners.

Oversee the achievement and risk “blockers” related to product deliveriesPartner with management to develop and review lean business casesEnsure project governance processes and decisions are applied consistentlyProvide input to budgeting process per project portfolio

Ensure full adoption of JIRA, Confluence and other designated tools

Work closely with Infrastructure, Systems Architecture, Product Owners,Development Teams, IT Operations Manager and other stakeholders to facilitatedelivery and remove impediments

Assume the Scrum Master role for selected projects to deliver as perrequirement

Enable, support and accelerate the transition from Waterfall to Agile (Scrum,Kanban) or any software development methodology elected by the BluNovateam.

Drive high quality of all project deliverables

Managing customer expectations for project deliverablesManaging stakeholder communications

Implement an effective system of project governanceSupporting and educating the Business Delivery and IT Operations Manager, especially on grooming and maintaining the product backlog.

Process Management

Define and manage a well-defined project management process and championongoing process improvement initiatives to implement best practices for ProjectManagement

Coaching the team on software development methods and technical andoperational practices

Facilitating key agile ceremonies

Managing software development methods such as Scrum, SAFe, Kanban, XP,LSD and FDD

Build competency within the Decisioning and Capabilities teams by developingproject metrics

Provide leadership with meaningful performance metrics and status reportsbased on JIRA dashboards

Identify risks proactively, drive timely mitigation, and escalate to managementappropriately

Project Planning

Define project scopes with Business StakeholdersLead project status and working meetingsManage risks and issues

Correct deviations from plans

Provide input into delivery planning for assigned project

Leadership

Assessing the Scrum maturity of the BluNova team

Coaching the BluNova team to higher levels of maturity, at a pace that issustainable and comfortable for the team and organisation.

Role model behavior and motivate team members in line with the core values

Work collaborations

Build a culture of respect and understanding within BluNova and the organisationRecognise outcomes which resulted from effective collaboration between teamsBuild co-operation and overcome barriers to information sharing, communicationand collaboration across the organisation

Facilitate opportunities to engage and collaborate with external stakeholders todevelop joint solutions

Provide the required information to the relevant teams to ensure effectivedelivery of initiatives

Strive to ensure deadlines are met and deviations are managed as prescribed bythe ways of work

Data Gathering and, Curation

Understand the breadth of BluNova’s data sets and engage in interactive dataexploration and data-driven storytelling to communicate or apply this in businessSource and motivate for new data and/or features (both within and external topartner companies) that may be required to deliver DaaS or modellingrequirements.

Assess the effectiveness and accuracy of new data sources and ensure that theyare appropriate for the BluNova environment.

Ensure that informative datasets are appropriately served for analytics and BIapplications inside and outside of BluNova as required

Describe and motivate for changes in data requirements for the data engineerand/or data scientist to include in the pipeline.

Influence the architecture of data structures and feature sets so that they (1)facilitate diverse and detailed analyses (2) enable large scale processing, (3)manage data sensitivity and (4) promote future applications of the DaaSenvironment.

EDUCATION

Post graduate qualification in Project Management (PMP) or related discipline-

Post graduate qualification in Information Technology or related disciplineadvantageous

EXPERIENCE

Minimum of 5+ years of combined project management, scrum master and development work experience required, with at least 3 years using Agilemethodologies

Desired Skills:

Agile Methodologies

PMP

Scrum Master

Credit Risk Analysis

Software Development

Software Development Projects

Business Analyst

Business Systems

About The Employer:

We are a JSE-listed company that sells innovative technology for mobile commerce to emerging markets in South Africa and abroad. Our users are rich,poor, urban and rural, and we allow them all to interact and transact on an equalfooting. We target many of our services at people who do not have easy accessto bank accounts, and we allow them the convenience of being able to transactwhere and when they want to. At Blue Label Telecoms, we’re looking for [URL Removed] who have a drive to better themselves, their teams and the business withevery decision and interaction. We have built an organisation that recognisesachievements and celebrates successes. We thrive on collaboration and offerour team members excellent work environments where enjoyment is a part of the

experience.

