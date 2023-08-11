SAP Basis Consultant

Are you a skilled SAP Basis Consultant with a passion for cutting-edge technology and innovation?

We seek the expertise of a motivated SAP Basis Consultant to join our dynamic team in Gauteng. Your contributions will directly impact our mission to provide exceptional products and services to our valued customers.

Location:

“The concrete Jungle of South Africa”: Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Advanced SAP Basis Administration

Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration

Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration

Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS

Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)

ITIL process knowledge and work experience

Agile Methodology knowledge

IT Service Management (ITSM)

Don’t waste time, apply now!

Desired Skills:

SAP Basis

Oracle and HANA Database

SuSe Linux Operating System

Azure or AWS

Incident Management (IM)

Change Management (CM)

Problem Management (PM)

ITIL process

Agile Methodology knowledge

ITSM

Learn more/Apply for this position