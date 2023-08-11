SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Aug 11, 2023

Are you a skilled SAP Basis Consultant with a passion for cutting-edge technology and innovation?

We seek the expertise of a motivated SAP Basis Consultant to join our dynamic team in Gauteng. Your contributions will directly impact our mission to provide exceptional products and services to our valued customers.

Location:
“The concrete Jungle of South Africa”: Gauteng.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Advanced SAP Basis Administration
  • Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration
  • Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration
  • Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS
  • Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience
  • Agile Methodology knowledge
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
