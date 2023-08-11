SAP Basis Consultant – Gauteng Midrand

Are you a skilled SAP Basis Consultant with a passion for cutting-edge technology and innovation?
We seek the expertise of a motivated SAP Basis Consultant to join our dynamic team in Gauteng. Your contributions will directly impact our mission to provide exceptional products and services to our valued customers.
Location:
“The concrete Jungle of South Africa”: Gauteng.
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Advanced SAP Basis Administration
- Advanced Oracle and HANA Database administration
- Intermediate SuSe Linux Operating System administration
- Exposure to Cloud technologies, preferably Azure or AWS
- Incident Management (IM), Change Management (CM), Problem Management (PM)
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- Agile Methodology knowledge
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
