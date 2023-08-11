Sap Systems Analyst: Sap Ariba – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Aug 11, 2023

SAP SYSTEMS ANALYST: SAP ARIBA

My client a leading financial services business in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a SAP Systems Analyst with SAP ARIBA CMS experience

PURPOSE STATEMENT

  • Interpret specifications to build SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
  • Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP Ariba CMS in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers.
  • Configure SAP Ariba CMS in line with business requirements.
  • Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues.

Internal environment

The job holder

  • Operates within the following internal policies:

o Information Management Policy
o Information Security Policy
o IT Governance Policy

  • Must adhere to internal Systems / Business Analysis Quality Standards and the approved SDLC.
  • The job holder will operate within an Enterprise Agile environment
  • Liaises with various internal departments:

o All other departments within the Systems Development Team (i.e. SAP Technical, Networks, IT Security etc.)
o Finance
o HR
o Operations
o Card Services & Business Development, including the Project Management Office

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

  • Translate Business Requirements into system specifications and systems solutions
  • System Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design
  • Systems Development and Review
  • Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
  • Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support
  • Research and Continuous improvement
  • Automation and integration
  • Design, configure and test on Ariba platform
  • SAP Ariba Subject Matter Expert to other team members

KEY TASKS & ACCOUNTABILITIES

Translate Specifications into systems solutions

  • Working with the business to understand the Business’s contract processes, and requirements
  • Facilitate business process requirements and perform detailed analysis of business requirements to provide appropriate system solutions in conjunction with Business Representatives and Business Analysts
  • Continuous compliance to the Company SDLC process
  • Responsible for effective prioritization taking user needs, business requirements and risks into consideration
  • Responsible for Ariba application configuration and implementationSystem Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design
  • Translate high-level business requirements/functional descriptions into technical solutions in Ariba
  • Provide best practice solutions to address business requirements, based on relevant IT standards and SAP standard functionality
  • Configure and implement the SAP Ariba solution supporting the Business’s Contract process

Systems Development and Review
– In conjunction with vendor

  • Translate technical specifications into technical solutions for functional, non-functional and informational/data requirements
  • Track and report on technical design and development progress of system projects and tasks
  • Communicate any deviations or changes to task/project progress to all relevant parties as soon as possible or as per Business/PMC agreement
  • Advise users and IT of the success of promotions

o Ensure users are not negatively affected by the promotion to the live environment
o Ensure systems availability requirements are met

  • Perform Proof of Concepts when required
  • Troubleshooting – determine root cause of user logged issues

Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing

  • Perform quality checks using testing best practices for both functional and non-functional areas
  • Perform unit testing according to previously approved test plans
  • Perform post-implementation production verification

Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support

  • Go-live support
  • Provide continuous system support within agreed SLA

o Responsible for troubleshooting and resolving Level 1 to 3 System Support Calls
o Respond to system support requests within agreed SLA

  • Regular follow-up with system vendor on escalated issues

o Ensure prompt escalation to system vendor, if an issue cannot be resolved internally

  • Review the current system Configuration (e.g. workflows and system performance)

o Identify weaknesses
o Recommend/Implement improvements

  • Responsible for system standby

Research and Continuous improvement

  • Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect

o Handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process
o Act as SME to provide consulting services to both IT and business teams
o Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required

  • Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge of the Service Management Systems

o Stay current with developments in SAP Ariba and areas of technology that are relevant to Service Management Systems (i.e. SAP OSS, S-Track, Jira, Confluence, Enterprise Architect, etc.)

Qualifications & Experience
Min:
Matric
A relevant 4 year Degree
Understanding of supply Chain, Procurement and contracts processes
o 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration
o 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation

  • Ideal:

o Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. BCom, BSc)
o ITIL Certification
o Project Management Experience
o SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge

Knowledge

  • Min:Advanced knowledge and understanding of
    o SAP ECC / S4 understanding directly linked to SAP Ariba technical knowledge
    o Formal Integration practices
    o Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
    o Developing Integrations
  • Ideal:

o Jira Core
o Confluence
o Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
o ITIL Principles and the application thereof
o SAP Ariba Knowledge and technical config capability
Other:

  • Own car
  • Valid driver’s license
  • Contactable on (own) cell phone
  • Willing to work after hours / over weekends
  • Clear credit and criminal record

Send CV by the 21st of August 2023.

