Sap Systems Analyst: Sap Ariba – Western Cape Cape Town Region

SAP SYSTEMS ANALYST: SAP ARIBA
My client a leading financial services business in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a SAP Systems Analyst with SAP ARIBA CMS experience
PURPOSE STATEMENT
- Interpret specifications to build SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.
- Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP Ariba CMS in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers.
- Configure SAP Ariba CMS in line with business requirements.
- Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues.
Internal environment
The job holder
- Operates within the following internal policies:
o Information Management Policy
o Information Security Policy
o IT Governance Policy
- Must adhere to internal Systems / Business Analysis Quality Standards and the approved SDLC.
- The job holder will operate within an Enterprise Agile environment
- Liaises with various internal departments:
o All other departments within the Systems Development Team (i.e. SAP Technical, Networks, IT Security etc.)
o Finance
o HR
o Operations
o Card Services & Business Development, including the Project Management Office
KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS
- Translate Business Requirements into system specifications and systems solutions
- System Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design
- Systems Development and Review
- Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
- Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support
- Research and Continuous improvement
- Automation and integration
- Design, configure and test on Ariba platform
- SAP Ariba Subject Matter Expert to other team members
KEY TASKS & ACCOUNTABILITIES
Translate Specifications into systems solutions
- Working with the business to understand the Business’s contract processes, and requirements
- Facilitate business process requirements and perform detailed analysis of business requirements to provide appropriate system solutions in conjunction with Business Representatives and Business Analysts
- Continuous compliance to the Company SDLC process
- Responsible for effective prioritization taking user needs, business requirements and risks into consideration
- Responsible for Ariba application configuration and implementationSystem Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design
- Translate high-level business requirements/functional descriptions into technical solutions in Ariba
- Provide best practice solutions to address business requirements, based on relevant IT standards and SAP standard functionality
- Configure and implement the SAP Ariba solution supporting the Business’s Contract process
Systems Development and Review
– In conjunction with vendor
- Translate technical specifications into technical solutions for functional, non-functional and informational/data requirements
- Track and report on technical design and development progress of system projects and tasks
- Communicate any deviations or changes to task/project progress to all relevant parties as soon as possible or as per Business/PMC agreement
- Advise users and IT of the success of promotions
o Ensure users are not negatively affected by the promotion to the live environment
o Ensure systems availability requirements are met
- Perform Proof of Concepts when required
- Troubleshooting – determine root cause of user logged issues
Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing
- Perform quality checks using testing best practices for both functional and non-functional areas
- Perform unit testing according to previously approved test plans
- Perform post-implementation production verification
Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support
- Go-live support
- Provide continuous system support within agreed SLA
o Responsible for troubleshooting and resolving Level 1 to 3 System Support Calls
o Respond to system support requests within agreed SLA
- Regular follow-up with system vendor on escalated issues
o Ensure prompt escalation to system vendor, if an issue cannot be resolved internally
- Review the current system Configuration (e.g. workflows and system performance)
o Identify weaknesses
o Recommend/Implement improvements
- Responsible for system standby
Research and Continuous improvement
- Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect
o Handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process
o Act as SME to provide consulting services to both IT and business teams
o Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required
- Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge of the Service Management Systems
o Stay current with developments in SAP Ariba and areas of technology that are relevant to Service Management Systems (i.e. SAP OSS, S-Track, Jira, Confluence, Enterprise Architect, etc.)
Qualifications & Experience
Min:
Matric
A relevant 4 year Degree
Understanding of supply Chain, Procurement and contracts processes
o 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration
o 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation
- Ideal:
o Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. BCom, BSc)
o ITIL Certification
o Project Management Experience
o SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge
Knowledge
- Min:Advanced knowledge and understanding of
o SAP ECC / S4 understanding directly linked to SAP Ariba technical knowledge
o Formal Integration practices
o Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support
o Developing Integrations
- Ideal:
o Jira Core
o Confluence
o Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies
o ITIL Principles and the application thereof
o SAP Ariba Knowledge and technical config capability
Other:
- Own car
- Valid driver’s license
- Contactable on (own) cell phone
- Willing to work after hours / over weekends
- Clear credit and criminal record
Send CV by the 21st of August 2023.
