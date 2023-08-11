Sap Systems Analyst: Sap Ariba

My client a leading financial services business in Cape Town has an exciting new vacancy for a SAP Systems Analyst with SAP ARIBA CMS experience

PURPOSE STATEMENT

Interpret specifications to build SAP Ariba Contract Management System (CMS) solutions to support business processes, aligned with relevant internal and external governance.

Design, develop and maintain automation and integration in SAP Ariba CMS in accordance with specific business requirements and IT drivers.

Configure SAP Ariba CMS in line with business requirements.

Provide technical system support and liaise with system vendors to ensure timely resolution of escalated technical issues.

Internal environment

The job holder

Operates within the following internal policies:

o Information Management Policy

o Information Security Policy

o IT Governance Policy

Must adhere to internal Systems / Business Analysis Quality Standards and the approved SDLC.

The job holder will operate within an Enterprise Agile environment

Liaises with various internal departments:

o All other departments within the Systems Development Team (i.e. SAP Technical, Networks, IT Security etc.)

o Finance

o HR

o Operations

o Card Services & Business Development, including the Project Management Office

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS

Translate Business Requirements into system specifications and systems solutions

System Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design

Systems Development and Review

Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing

Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support

Research and Continuous improvement

Automation and integration

Design, configure and test on Ariba platform

SAP Ariba Subject Matter Expert to other team members

KEY TASKS & ACCOUNTABILITIES

Translate Specifications into systems solutions

Working with the business to understand the Business’s contract processes, and requirements

Facilitate business process requirements and perform detailed analysis of business requirements to provide appropriate system solutions in conjunction with Business Representatives and Business Analysts

Continuous compliance to the Company SDLC process

Responsible for effective prioritization taking user needs, business requirements and risks into consideration

Responsible for Ariba application configuration and implementationSystem Technical Specifications, Architecture and Design

Translate high-level business requirements/functional descriptions into technical solutions in Ariba

Provide best practice solutions to address business requirements, based on relevant IT standards and SAP standard functionality

Configure and implement the SAP Ariba solution supporting the Business’s Contract process

Systems Development and Review

– In conjunction with vendor

Translate technical specifications into technical solutions for functional, non-functional and informational/data requirements

Track and report on technical design and development progress of system projects and tasks

Communicate any deviations or changes to task/project progress to all relevant parties as soon as possible or as per Business/PMC agreement

Advise users and IT of the success of promotions

o Ensure users are not negatively affected by the promotion to the live environment

o Ensure systems availability requirements are met

Perform Proof of Concepts when required

Troubleshooting – determine root cause of user logged issues

Responsible for writing technical test cases and performing unit testing

Perform quality checks using testing best practices for both functional and non-functional areas

Perform unit testing according to previously approved test plans

Perform post-implementation production verification

Quality and on-time delivery of technical system support

Go-live support

Provide continuous system support within agreed SLA

o Responsible for troubleshooting and resolving Level 1 to 3 System Support Calls

o Respond to system support requests within agreed SLA

Regular follow-up with system vendor on escalated issues

o Ensure prompt escalation to system vendor, if an issue cannot be resolved internally

Review the current system Configuration (e.g. workflows and system performance)

o Identify weaknesses

o Recommend/Implement improvements

Responsible for system standby

Research and Continuous improvement

Participate in knowledge transfer sessions facilitated by Architect

o Handover of technical knowledge (process flow and design) during knowledge transfer process

o Act as SME to provide consulting services to both IT and business teams

o Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required

Take ownership to improve own technical knowledge of the Service Management Systems

o Stay current with developments in SAP Ariba and areas of technology that are relevant to Service Management Systems (i.e. SAP OSS, S-Track, Jira, Confluence, Enterprise Architect, etc.)

Qualifications & Experience

Min:

Matric

A relevant 4 year Degree

Understanding of supply Chain, Procurement and contracts processes

o 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Ariba and API Integration

o 6-8 years’ experience in SAP Systems design, analysis, configuration and implementation

Ideal:

o Relevant tertiary qualification (e.g. BCom, BSc)

o ITIL Certification

o Project Management Experience

o SAP Ariba Certification and API Integration knowledge

Knowledge

Min:Advanced knowledge and understanding of

o SAP ECC / S4 understanding directly linked to SAP Ariba technical knowledge

o Formal Integration practices

o Systems Implementation and Technical Systems Support

o Developing Integrations

Ideal:

o Jira Core

o Confluence

o Advanced knowledge and understanding of Systems Analysis Methodologies

o ITIL Principles and the application thereof

o SAP Ariba Knowledge and technical config capability

Other:

Own car

Valid driver’s license

Contactable on (own) cell phone

Willing to work after hours / over weekends

Clear credit and criminal record

Send CV by the 21st of August 2023.

Desired Skills:

Sap Ariba

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

