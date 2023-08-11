Scrum Master

We’re looking for a Scrum Master to join our team! As a consultant, you will work at our client, a leader in financial services. Ideally, we are looking for someone with a solid background within the finance sector. You will have the opportunity to own the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in customer environments.

What you’ll be doing:

Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through the release

Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal-setting and conflict resolution within the team

Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospective

Qualification required:

Matric – Grade 12

Scrum Manager Certification

Your expertise:

Experience in Custom Development experience

Experience in leading complex teams

Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

At least 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Johannesburg – Hybrid Work Model

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

