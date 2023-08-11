We’re looking for a Scrum Master to join our team! As a consultant, you will work at our client, a leader in financial services. Ideally, we are looking for someone with a solid background within the finance sector. You will have the opportunity to own the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in customer environments.
What you’ll be doing:
- Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development
- Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through the release
- Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives
- Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal-setting and conflict resolution within the team
- Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate
- Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment
- Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues
- Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospective
Qualification required:
- Matric – Grade 12
- Scrum Manager Certification
Your expertise:
- Experience in Custom Development experience
- Experience in leading complex teams
- Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles
- Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.
- At least 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.
Johannesburg – Hybrid Work Model
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML