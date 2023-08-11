Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 11, 2023

We’re looking for a Scrum Master to join our team! As a consultant, you will work at our client, a leader in financial services. Ideally, we are looking for someone with a solid background within the finance sector. You will have the opportunity to own the delivery of numerous Agile projects on an end-to-end basis in customer environments.

What you’ll be doing:

  • Provide ongoing facilitation and coaching that enables the team to excel at agile development

  • Facilitate medium-to-high complexity Agile initiatives from initiation through the release

  • Navigate and identify shared IT services required by the team in the delivery of its objectives

  • Facilitate discussions leading to collective decision-making, goal-setting and conflict resolution within the team

  • Actively manage risks and external dependencies drawing in team members as appropriate

  • Create and maintain the appropriate vehicles for open communication within the scrum team (e.g. ADO boards) to create a trusting and safe team environment

  • Continuously seek to improve team performance by promoting joint accountability for results and solving productivity issues

  • Focus on team metrics as quantitative input in Retrospective

Qualification required:

  • Matric – Grade 12

  • Scrum Manager Certification

Your expertise:

  • Experience in Custom Development experience

  • Experience in leading complex teams

  • Must have solid experience and understanding of the Scrum principles

  • Proven experience within a Product Driven and Custom Development environment.

  • At least 5 years experience as an Agile Project Manager or Scrum Master within an Agile environment.

Johannesburg – Hybrid Work Model

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

