Senior Business Analyst at Letsema – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Letsema Group is looking to engage exceptional, high performing Senior Business Analysts for diverse Fixed Term Contracting opportunities. Successful applicants will be assigned to current or future, high impact projects supporting our clients’ strategic objectives.

At Letsema, we believe in business being a catalyst for social change. Achieving this ambition is only possible through the combined talents and skills of the Letsema family. We take pride in working with individuals from a variety of backgrounds who have the drive and intellect to bring about positive social change through the enablement Letsema offers to new and returning clients and partners.

Future Job Title: Senior Business Analysts

Contract Type: Fixed Term Contract

A Senior Business Analyst is responsible for the delivery of a work-streams (or small projects) objectives. You will guide the project team, while managing all stakeholders, to ensure that results are delivered in a professional manner, that advocates the name of the company. The incumbent will receive support from the Account and Programme Manager’s and manage junior Analysts, if and when required.

RESPONSIBILITIES

With the support of a Programme Manager & Engagement Manager, develop and formalise applicable objectives, to ensure all in scope requirements of the client are met.

Define and manage solution scope.

Prepare requirements package.

Identify and document business rules.

Manage requirements traceability and negotiate prioritization.

Manage stakeholder concerns.

Ensure all the business requirements, evaluations and recommendations of possible business solutions, assessments and feasibility analysis are documented, circulated and signed off by the relevant stakeholders.

Inform/highlight the project risks.

Support testing by linking test cases to requirements.

Organise their team to deliver on the work stream objectives, within budget, timeline, and at the agreed quality of work.

Lead, develop and coach team members to assist in the delivery of objectives, while allowing opportunity for growth of all team members.

Develop and drive initiatives to ensure that the work streams objectives are met.

Incorporate change management processes in implementation of all initiatives for the client.

Escalate any support required to the Programme Manager and Engagement Manager.

COMPETENCIES

Strong organisational and multitasking skills

3 years management experience

Strong analytical ability

Strong verbal and written communication abilities

Stakeholder management skills

Project management skills

Problem solving skills

Change management and implementation skills

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A high preference for a bachelor’s degree or master’s Degree in: Business, Supply Chain Management, Computer Science, Actuarial Science or Engineering.

Desired Skills:

Requirement Gathering

Business Process Analysis

Business analysis

Traceability matrix

Requirements elicitation

Business Process Mapping

Workshop Facilitation

Management

Report Writing

Digitization Tool

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Financial Advisory & Consulting Service

5 to 10 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

