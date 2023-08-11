Senior IT Engineer – Western Cape Beacon Valley

ENVIRONMENT:

A reputable Advertising Agency seeks a strong Senior IT Engineer to join their Cape Town based team and be part of this audacious vision. This role requires a skilled Senior Engineer to manage their computer network, security, risk management and future proofing their agency. This will be a hands-on role requiring a person who is technically sound. Certification in Microsoft 365, Azure, An MDM solution preferably JAMF or in Tune, and Firewall architecture fields would be advantageous.

DUTIES:

Manage the configuration and operation of computer operating systems, including Windows, Linux, ESXi and more.

Manage permissions, maintenance, administration, capacity planning monitoring, backups, and data recovery.

Documenting, troubleshooting, and resolving associated change requests, service requests, incidents, problems and more.

Creating reports and recommending courses of action for service improvement.

Install and configure hardware, peripherals, services, settings, directories, system components, and storage in accordance with standards.

Develop and maintain installation and configuration procedures.

Perform daily system monitoring, verifying the integrity and availability of all hardware, server resources, systems, and key processes, reviewing system and application logs and verifying completion of scheduled jobs.

Perform regular security monitoring to identify any possible intrusions.

Perform daily backup operations, ensuring all required file systems and system data are successfully backed up.

VMWare vSphere configuration and administration, patching, automation.

Dell SAN configuration and administration.

Creating and maintaining documentation for systems and environments.

Developing and maintaining operations procedures.

Repair and recover from hardware or software failures.

Apply OS patches and upgrades on a regular basis and upgrade administrative tools and utilities.

Installation and configuration of rack-mount data centre hardware.

On-call for emergencies.

REQUIREMENTS:

Certification in the following fields would be advantageous:

Microsoft 365

Azure

An MDM solution preferably JAMF or in Tune

Firewall architecture

Technical/Functional Competencies:

Project management

Execute IT Strategies

Interpret user needs into functional solutions.

Reporting

ATTRIBUTES:

Communicate effectively to internal teams.

Be assertive.

Be solutions orientated across all multiple functions in IT.

Have extreme ownership on all aspects of work.

Be open-minded and pride yourself with delivering work as per the requirement.

Be able to work in a team and easily adapt to the fast-paced environment.

Leadership Competencies:

Social intelligence

Self-management

Collaborative

Shared vision mindset.

Ability to integrate system wide solutions.

COMMENTS:

