Senior IT Support Technician – Western Cape Bellville

Install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience

Experience required:

2 – 5 years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role

Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)

Network security administration experience.

Experience dealing with internal customers and external suppliers.

Server management experience.

Software / QA testing experience advantageous.

Network monitoring (e.g., Zabbix)

Firewall management experience (e.g., FortiGate)Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and peripherals.

Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g., Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).

Qualifications required:

NQF 7 – Degree in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)

Computer Skills required:

Strong desktop support skills.

Strong network support skills.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft software and Office applications.

Excellent general IT industry knowledge.

Good problem resolution and creative thinking abilities.

Monitor established SLA’s and OLA’s are met, with internal clients and third-party providers.

Liaise with external service providers to resolve incidents and complete service requests.

Log incidents with external service providers in accordance with

SLA’s.

Effectively manage relationships with third-party providers.

Effectively manage and prioritise high severity incidents.

Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and network security knowledge advantageous

Key Responsibilities (KPI’s)

Contribute to continuous improvement of processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.

Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.

Ensure security and privacy of computers and network

Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized

Regular feedback to clients regarding service request

Document common problems on documentation

Managing Domain Controller (Active Directory, certificate management, DNS, Azure AD Connect).

Monitoring and securing

Managing Firewall IPsec tunnel and links.

Managing IT infrastructure projects.

Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using Team Viewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.

Manage incidents raised by end users and ensure all requests are logged, monitored, and tracked using the incident management

Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.

Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.

Desired Skills:

IT

It Support

It Technician

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

