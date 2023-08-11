Senior IT Support Technician – Western Cape Bellville

Aug 11, 2023

Install and maintain company hardware, software, networks, and infrastructure to ensure business sustainability and good end-user experience

Experience required:

  • 2 – 5 years’ experience as a Desktop Support Technician, Network Support Technician, Systems Administrator, or similar role
  • Experience working with, configuring, and troubleshooting computer networks (TCP IP configuration, subnets, DNS, etc.)
  • Network security administration experience.
  • Experience dealing with internal customers and external suppliers.
  • Server management experience.
  • Software / QA testing experience advantageous.
  • Network monitoring (e.g., Zabbix)
  • Firewall management experience (e.g., FortiGate)Experience installing, configuring, maintaining, and troubleshooting desktop and laptop computers and their operating systems and peripherals.
  • Experience resolving end-user problems and working with an incident management system (e.g., Spiceworks, Remedy, or similar).

Qualifications required:

NQF 7 – Degree in Information Technology or other relevant qualifications from industry recognised institute (A+, N+, MCSA, MCSE or similar highly valued)

Computer Skills required:

  • Strong desktop support skills.
  • Strong network support skills.
  • Excellent knowledge of Microsoft software and Office applications.
  • Excellent general IT industry knowledge.
  • Good problem resolution and creative thinking abilities.
  • Monitor established SLA’s and OLA’s are met, with internal clients and third-party providers.
  • Liaise with external service providers to resolve incidents and complete service requests.
  • Log incidents with external service providers in accordance with
  • SLA’s.
  • Effectively manage relationships with third-party providers.
  • Effectively manage and prioritise high severity incidents.

Active Directory, Azure AD, Server Management, and network security knowledge advantageous

Key Responsibilities (KPI’s)

  • Contribute to continuous improvement of processes, systems, knowledge base, and third-party relationships.
  • Ensure best practices are followed and that all software is safe and appropriately licensed.
  • Ensure security and privacy of computers and network
  • Monitor networks and hardware for unauthorized
  • Regular feedback to clients regarding service request
  • Document common problems on documentation
  • Managing Domain Controller (Active Directory, certificate management, DNS, Azure AD Connect).
  • Monitoring and securing
  • Managing Firewall IPsec tunnel and links.
  • Managing IT infrastructure projects.
  • Provide technical support across the company, including remotely using Team Viewer, telephone, or Microsoft Teams.
  • Manage incidents raised by end users and ensure all requests are logged, monitored, and tracked using the incident management
  • Resolve hardware, software (including in-house), and network problems by working with end users, other technical personnel, and external service providers.
  • Install, maintain, optimise, and configure software, including Windows operating systems and settings.

