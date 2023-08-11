Senior Java Developer with Spring and Angular – Randburg – up to R700 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Do you want to join a team that always gets trained on the latest tech and platforms?

Leading South African Financial Institution is on the hunt for a Senior Java Developer with Spring and Angular to join their team of passionate, highly intellectual developers to deliver on a NEW PROJECT which will role out over a period of 2 years.

This is your chance to up your Skill on cutting edge technologies and take your career to the next level!! Don’t miss out on this opportunity. APPLY NOW!

Requirements:

Java

Spring

Angular

J2EE

Reference Number for this position is MK51629 which is a contract position based in Randburg offering a rate of R700 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mojo on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

