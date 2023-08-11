Senior SAP IBP Technical Consultant – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Join our global team as a SAP IBP Senior Technical Consultant and take the reins in shaping the technological backbone of our industry-leading professional services network. With a widespread presence across 152 countries and a workforce of nearly 328,000 individuals, we’re at the forefront of creating value through top-notch Assurance, Tax, and Advisory services.

As an SAP IBP Manager, you will play a key role in the following areas:

Support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team.

Delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.

Work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.

Playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality and budget.

Role Requirements:

Implementation and configuration of SAP IBP and related products

Detailed design discussions with clients with regards to business

requirements, process improvements.

Detail functional and technical requirements for solution delivery

Qualifications / Certifications required:

Bachelor / University degree.

SAP certification or relevant work experience.

SAP IBP Certified

SAP IBP experience is a must.

ABAP and Java development knowhow is preferable.

Has the competence to perform the role effectively .

Excellent oral and written communication skills as well as basic presentation skills.

Desired Skills:

SAP IBP

ABAP

JAVA DEVELOPMENT

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

