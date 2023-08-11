Senior SAP PPDS Technical Consultant

We are looking for candidates who bring in-depth market experience, who see technology as a way to enable and drive human innovation and who want to be a part of a community of solvers, to tackle the biggest challenges in society.

If you are looking for a career where every day is different, where challenges are complex and where you can make a real difference, then we want to hear from you.

As an SAP PPDS Manager, you will play a key role in the following areas:

Support the Technical Practice by taking an active role in the SAP Team.

Delivering exceptional client service and solutions across technical areas as a functional lead.

Work with a global mindset with teams based in multiple countries.

Playing an active role in the delivery teams to deliver solutions that are on scope, time, quality and budget.

Role Requirements:

Implementation and configuration of SAP PPDS/PP and related products

Detailed design discussions with clients with regards to business requirements, process improvements.

Detail functional and technical requirements for solution delivery

Responsible for issue resolution post go-live and transition to support.

Essential skills & attributes:

Bachelor / University degree.

SAP certification or relevant work experience.

SAP Certifification

SAP PPDS experience is a must. Ideal both in APO and S4.

Knowledge of APO, PP and/or IBP beneficial

Advanced understanding of Planning and particularly production planning master data

ABAP and Java development knowhow is preferable.

Ability to interact efficiently with senior members of the firm across multiple time zones.

Desired Skills:

SAP PP

SAP DS

APO

S4

ABAP

JAVA DEVELOPMENT

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

