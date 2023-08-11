Senior Software Developer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer with mobile development experience who is passionate about technology and is client centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.
- Strong academic background in Computer Science, preferably honors or Master’s degree, although strong self-taught candidates will definitely be considered
- At least 6 years’ experience in .Net development
- Strong mobile app and front-end development skills
- 3+ years’ experience in production enterprise environments
- Experience in database design and development (relational and/or NoSQL)
- Experience with agile development methodologies and ideally Jira or Azure DevOps
- DevOps experience including CI, Unit Testing, Automated Deployment
- Tech Stack
Must haves:
- Android App Development
- C# MVC
- Microsoft SQL Server
- Github DevOps
Nice to haves:
- Couchbase
- Fast Health Interoperability Resources
- MongoDB
- Node.js
- PowerBI
What you will be doing:
- You will join a software engineering team who works on core components of the province’s health technology environment, focusing on building reliable enterprise software that is reusable, interoperable, and open source.
- In this role you will be mainly responsible for mobile development. The product you will be working is a ground-breaking Community Health Worker (CHW) Native Android mobile application which is used by hundreds of Health Workers to collect clinical information, which is then linked to patients in the public health system using a Node.js/MongoDB interoperability layer.
- Single Patient Viewer (SPV) and Open Integrated Health Platform (OpenIHP) is a multi-tier C# .Net MVC application that is used by hundreds of public health clinicians, epidemiologists and other staff to manage the health of patients in the public.
Hybrid – Cape Town
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML