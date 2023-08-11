Senior Software Developer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Senior Software Developer with mobile development experience who is passionate about technology and is client centric. As part of our talented consulting team, you will have the opportunity to make a difference in a dynamic and supportive environment.

Strong academic background in Computer Science, preferably honors or Master’s degree, although strong self-taught candidates will definitely be considered

At least 6 years’ experience in .Net development

Strong mobile app and front-end development skills

3+ years’ experience in production enterprise environments

Experience in database design and development (relational and/or NoSQL)

Experience with agile development methodologies and ideally Jira or Azure DevOps

DevOps experience including CI, Unit Testing, Automated Deployment

Tech Stack

Must haves:

Android App Development

C# MVC

Microsoft SQL Server

Github DevOps

Nice to haves:

Couchbase

Fast Health Interoperability Resources

MongoDB

Node.js

PowerBI

What you will be doing:

You will join a software engineering team who works on core components of the province’s health technology environment, focusing on building reliable enterprise software that is reusable, interoperable, and open source.

In this role you will be mainly responsible for mobile development. The product you will be working is a ground-breaking Community Health Worker (CHW) Native Android mobile application which is used by hundreds of Health Workers to collect clinical information, which is then linked to patients in the public health system using a Node.js/MongoDB interoperability layer.

Single Patient Viewer (SPV) and Open Integrated Health Platform (OpenIHP) is a multi-tier C# .Net MVC application that is used by hundreds of public health clinicians, epidemiologists and other staff to manage the health of patients in the public.

Hybrid – Cape Town

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

