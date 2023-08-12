Data Scientist – Gauteng Midrand

Gauteng Hybrid or Remote role available for an individual who can add value to business through the use of data – Machine learning, algorithms and data mining etc
Gauteng Hybrid or Remote role available for an individual who can add value to business through the use of data – Machine learning, algorithms and data mining etc
Degree in Computer Science or related channels such as Mathematics / Statistics or Actuarial
2 – 4 years relevant experience in data science
Programming languages such as SQL and Python
Machine learning modelling libraries
2-5 years’ data analysis experience within an Banking / Investments / insurance
Tableau, PowerBI, Plotly, AWS, Git, Google Cloud, or Azure
Desired Skills:
- Data Scientist
- Phyton
- Data analyst