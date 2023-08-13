Data Engineer at fintech

Aug 13, 2023

FinTech listed and corporate company seeks your sound 3 years experience as a data Engineer with experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server) preferably from the banking and payment space

The Data Engineer is primarily responsible for development, enhancement, troubleshooting
and maintenance services on both on-premises (Microsoft SQL Server) and cloud data
systems. You will need to have a sound understanding of relational database management
systems, system analysis and design and data modelling. You will need to have working
experience (3 years+) and competency with the Microsoft BI stack primarily SSIS, SSRS and
T-SQL development. You will be required to upskill and learn the Google cloud services
platform stack and assist with cloud migration of on-premise reports.

Minimum required knowledge

  • Understanding of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
  • Understanding of concepts related to RDBMS (Atomicity, transactions, Isolation levels, concurrency, locking, blocking)
  • System analysis and design
  • Software development (any optional of Python, java, C# or C++)
  • Good software development principles (abstraction, decomposition – modularizing code,
  • developing for reuse, commenting appropriately, choosing appropriate data types, quantifying and managing complexity, writing simple readable code)
  • Data modelling for OLTP system (normalization, ERDs, Interaction diagrams)

Experience

  • At least 3 years of experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server)
  • At least 3 years of experience with T-SQL development
  • Using SQL query execution plan
  • Optimizing code using indexes, partitioning, refactoring code, redesigning tables etc.
  • Normalizing de-normalized tables to 3NF
  • Working in an Agile environment
  • Creating complex ETL processes using SSIS or similar too

Optional

  • 3 years in banking or payments services industry
  • At least 1 year of experience programming any of python, C#, java, C++ or C in a commercial environment
  • Experience with cloud services (Azure, AWS, GCP)
  • Dimensional data modeling for OLAP systems
  • Experience working in a medium to large corporate environment.
  • Jira, Confluence, slack

Key Responsibilities

  • Responding to issuestickets related to support of existing systems
  • Developing new reports on both on-premises and cloud systems
  • Upskilling on cloud services used by the Data Engineering team
  • Supporting on-premises system
  • Developing high performing stored procedures using T-SQL
  • Troubleshooting issues that arise on data systems (on-premises and cloud)
  • Developing and automating complex ETL processes
  • Adhering to development standards and naming conventions
  • Update tasks on Jira
  • Understanding SQL execution plan
  • Optimizing code, developing indexes etc.
  • Working well with team members within and outside of your team to deliver on tasks
  • Communicating progress with Scrum master and other stakeholders
  • Understanding payment processes and data
  • Delivering within SLAs and agreed timelines

Qualifications:

  • Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics or Information systems.
  • Optional – MCSA or MCSE in data platform, database development, data engineering
  • Optional – Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification
  • Personal Skills

Communication:

  • o Communication skills (written and verbal) in English.
  • o Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
  • o Negotiation and influencing
  • o Facilitation
  • o Presentation skills

Mind-set and attitude:

  • o Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills
  • o Business acumen
  • o Process and organizational thinking
  • o Attention to detail.
  • o Adaptability to change.
  • o Willingness to take ownership and accountability.

Time management:

  • o Planning and organizing skills
  • o Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines.
  • o Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time.

Desired Skills:

  • data analysis
  • Database Management
  • Database Design
  • Microsoft BI Stack
  • Degree in Computer Science
  • Engineering
  • Informatics
  • Applied Mathematics
  • Statistics or Information systems.
  • 1 year of experience programming any of python
  • C#
  • java
  • C++ or C
  • cloud services
  • Microsoft SQL Server
  • software development
  • System analysis and design
  • SSIS
  • SSRS and T-SQL development.
  • BI analyst
  • Business intelligence
  • software engineer
  • Data engineering
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years [other] Finance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Fintech sector listed corporate company

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • R720000.00 per annum

