Data Engineer at fintech

FinTech listed and corporate company seeks your sound 3 years experience as a data Engineer with experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server) preferably from the banking and payment space
The Data Engineer is primarily responsible for development, enhancement, troubleshooting
and maintenance services on both on-premises (Microsoft SQL Server) and cloud data
systems. You will need to have a sound understanding of relational database management
systems, system analysis and design and data modelling. You will need to have working
experience (3 years+) and competency with the Microsoft BI stack primarily SSIS, SSRS and
T-SQL development. You will be required to upskill and learn the Google cloud services
platform stack and assist with cloud migration of on-premise reports.
Minimum required knowledge
- Understanding of Relational Database Management Systems (RDBMS)
- Understanding of concepts related to RDBMS (Atomicity, transactions, Isolation levels, concurrency, locking, blocking)
- System analysis and design
- Software development (any optional of Python, java, C# or C++)
- Good software development principles (abstraction, decomposition – modularizing code,
- developing for reuse, commenting appropriately, choosing appropriate data types, quantifying and managing complexity, writing simple readable code)
- Data modelling for OLTP system (normalization, ERDs, Interaction diagrams)
Experience
- At least 3 years of experience with the Microsoft BI Stack (SSIS, SSRS and SQL-server)
- At least 3 years of experience with T-SQL development
- Using SQL query execution plan
- Optimizing code using indexes, partitioning, refactoring code, redesigning tables etc.
- Normalizing de-normalized tables to 3NF
- Working in an Agile environment
- Creating complex ETL processes using SSIS or similar too
Optional
- 3 years in banking or payments services industry
- At least 1 year of experience programming any of python, C#, java, C++ or C in a commercial environment
- Experience with cloud services (Azure, AWS, GCP)
- Dimensional data modeling for OLAP systems
- Experience working in a medium to large corporate environment.
- Jira, Confluence, slack
Key Responsibilities
- Responding to issuestickets related to support of existing systems
- Developing new reports on both on-premises and cloud systems
- Upskilling on cloud services used by the Data Engineering team
- Supporting on-premises system
- Developing high performing stored procedures using T-SQL
- Troubleshooting issues that arise on data systems (on-premises and cloud)
- Developing and automating complex ETL processes
- Adhering to development standards and naming conventions
- Update tasks on Jira
- Understanding SQL execution plan
- Optimizing code, developing indexes etc.
- Working well with team members within and outside of your team to deliver on tasks
- Communicating progress with Scrum master and other stakeholders
- Understanding payment processes and data
- Delivering within SLAs and agreed timelines
Qualifications:
- Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, Informatics, Applied Mathematics, Statistics or Information systems.
- Optional – MCSA or MCSE in data platform, database development, data engineering
- Optional – Google Cloud Professional Data Engineer certification
- Personal Skills
Communication:
- o Communication skills (written and verbal) in English.
- o Interpersonal / Relationship management skills
- o Negotiation and influencing
- o Facilitation
- o Presentation skills
Mind-set and attitude:
- o Analytical, diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- o Business acumen
- o Process and organizational thinking
- o Attention to detail.
- o Adaptability to change.
- o Willingness to take ownership and accountability.
Time management:
- o Planning and organizing skills
- o Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines.
- o Ability to deal with multiple projects at the same time.
About The Employer:
Fintech sector listed corporate company
Employer & Job Benefits:
- R720000.00 per annum