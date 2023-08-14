Analyst Developer: SAP – Western Cape Cape Town

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for an Analyst Developer specialising in SAP to join their dynamic team.

Purpose Statement:

Design, development, and implementation of SAP ABAP solutions through transformation of business functional requirements into technical programme specifications to code, test, and debug programmes.

Develop, troubleshoot, and debug SAP Fiori applications.

Experience (Minimum):

5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP ABAP analysis, design, and programming.

ABAP development tools / techniques e.g., ABAP Workbench, ABAP Objects, Idocs, SAP Scripts, Smart forms, Web-Dynpro, Web Services, Workflows, User Exists and BADI’s.

Experience (Ideal):

SAP S4/Hana, SuccessFactors, NetWeaver, Solution Manager experience, SAP Fiori, SAP CPI.

Qualifications (Minimum):

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):

A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology.

Knowledge (Minimum):

Understanding the full SAP Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC).

Best practice in SAP ABAP development.

Knowledge (Ideal):

Financial/Banking Systems.

SAP Certified.

SAP CPI and SAP Fiori.

Skills:

Communications Skills.

Influencing Skills.

Attention to Detail.

Analytical Skills.

Decision making skills.

Problem solving skills.

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Analyst Developer

SAP ABAP

ABAP development tools

