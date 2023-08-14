Analyst Developer: SAP

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for an Analyst Developer specialising in SAP to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement:

  • Design, development, and implementation of SAP ABAP solutions through transformation of business functional requirements into technical programme specifications to code, test, and debug programmes.
  • Develop, troubleshoot, and debug SAP Fiori applications.

Experience (Minimum):

  • 5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP ABAP analysis, design, and programming.
  • ABAP development tools / techniques e.g., ABAP Workbench, ABAP Objects, Idocs, SAP Scripts, Smart forms, Web-Dynpro, Web Services, Workflows, User Exists and BADI’s.

Experience (Ideal):

  • SAP S4/Hana, SuccessFactors, NetWeaver, Solution Manager experience, SAP Fiori, SAP CPI.

Qualifications (Minimum):

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology.

Knowledge (Minimum):

  • Understanding the full SAP Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC).
  • Best practice in SAP ABAP development.

Knowledge (Ideal):

  • Financial/Banking Systems.
  • SAP Certified.
  • SAP CPI and SAP Fiori.

Skills:

  • Communications Skills.
  • Influencing Skills.
  • Attention to Detail.
  • Analytical Skills.
  • Decision making skills.
  • Problem solving skills.
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

