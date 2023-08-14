Analyst Developer: SAP

One of South Africa’s Banking Giants is looking for an Analyst Developer specialising in SAP to join their dynamic team.
Purpose Statement:
- Design, development, and implementation of SAP ABAP solutions through transformation of business functional requirements into technical programme specifications to code, test, and debug programmes.
- Develop, troubleshoot, and debug SAP Fiori applications.
Experience (Minimum):
- 5 – 7 years proven formal experience in SAP ABAP analysis, design, and programming.
- ABAP development tools / techniques e.g., ABAP Workbench, ABAP Objects, Idocs, SAP Scripts, Smart forms, Web-Dynpro, Web Services, Workflows, User Exists and BADI’s.
Experience (Ideal):
- SAP S4/Hana, SuccessFactors, NetWeaver, Solution Manager experience, SAP Fiori, SAP CPI.
Qualifications (Minimum):
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational.
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred):
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Commerce or Information Technology.
Knowledge (Minimum):
- Understanding the full SAP Systems Development Project Lifecycle (SDLC).
- Best practice in SAP ABAP development.
Knowledge (Ideal):
- Financial/Banking Systems.
- SAP Certified.
- SAP CPI and SAP Fiori.
Skills:
- Communications Skills.
- Influencing Skills.
- Attention to Detail.
- Analytical Skills.
- Decision making skills.
- Problem solving skills.
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
