Axiz signs up Veeam Data Management Solutions in East Africa

Axiz has been awarded the East Africa distribution rights for data management solutions provider Veeam.

The distribution rights cover several countries, including Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Ethiopia.

“We have in the past invested time and effort in building meaningful relationships with resellers in the region,” says Axiz’s Terence Barter. “This has allowed us to gain insights into its unique challenges and dynamics enabling us to navigate the complexities of operating in various African countries effectively.”