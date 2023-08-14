BI Developer / Data Engineer – Western Cape Rondebosch

We’re looking for an experienced BI Developer / Data Engineer who is proficient in Microsoft SQL and the Microsoft BI technology stack to join our Technical Consulting team. This is an opportunity for an Intermediate – Senior developer, who will be responsible for developing, deploying and maintaining BI solutions.

Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail, and media

Main Responsibilities will include

Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies

Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner

Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality

Develop and execute database queries and conduct analysis

Translating business requirements into technical ones

Report curation and data modelling

Participation in data warehouse design

Creating technical documentation

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications and Experience required

You have completed a relevant 3-4 year diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred), or relevant work experience.

You have a strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required

You have 4-8 years hands-on data engineering experience

You have proven experience as a BI Developer / Data Engineer

Advantageous:

You have experience with Relational Databases, SQL & ETL toolset such as SSIS

You have an in-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP and ETL frameworks

You can develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes

You are familiar with Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures

You have experience working with business analysts to identify and understand source data systems

Exposure to financial services industry preferable

You have experience with Data mining

You have a background in data warehouse (e.g., Dimensional Modelling)

You have experience with query optimisation

Desired Skills:

Business Intelligence

data engineer

ETL

SQL

