We’re looking for an experienced BI Developer / Data Engineer who is proficient in Microsoft SQL and the Microsoft BI technology stack to join our Technical Consulting team. This is an opportunity for an Intermediate – Senior developer, who will be responsible for developing, deploying and maintaining BI solutions.
Our projects include developing custom software, maintaining and supporting software systems, and developing systems integration. Our local and international clients come from various industries, including financial and insurance, supply chain, retail, and media
Main Responsibilities will include
- Work independently and as part of a team in an Agile environment using the Microsoft stack of technologies
- Delivery of enhancements and features as requested by the Product Owner
- Ad-hoc fixes to existing functionality
- Develop and execute database queries and conduct analysis
- Translating business requirements into technical ones
- Report curation and data modelling
- Participation in data warehouse design
- Creating technical documentation
REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications and Experience required
- You have completed a relevant 3-4 year diploma or degree (Honours or postgraduate degree preferred), or relevant work experience.
- You have a strong theoretical programming and SQL grounding required
- You have 4-8 years hands-on data engineering experience
- You have proven experience as a BI Developer / Data Engineer
Advantageous:
- You have experience with Relational Databases, SQL & ETL toolset such as SSIS
- You have an in-depth understanding of database management systems, OLAP and ETL frameworks
- You can develop and test extraction, transformation, and load (ETL) processes
- You are familiar with Exception and Error handling contingencies and data hospitalisation procedures
- You have experience working with business analysts to identify and understand source data systems
- Exposure to financial services industry preferable
- You have experience with Data mining
- You have a background in data warehouse (e.g., Dimensional Modelling)
- You have experience with query optimisation
Desired Skills:
- Business Intelligence
- data engineer
- ETL
- SQL