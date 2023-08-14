Business Analyst

Aug 14, 2023

  • Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics.

  • Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality.

  • Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility.

  • Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product).

  • Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility.

  • Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.

  • Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.

  • Supports the product owner with operational issues.

  • Prioritise the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.

  • Prioritise the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

  • Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.

  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

  • Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.

  • Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.

  • Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.

  • Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).

Desired Skills:

  • Agile development methodologies
  • Confluence / Jira
  • Assist QA in testing systems

Learn more/Apply for this position