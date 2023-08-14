Business Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria

- Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Operational topics.
- Responsible for the needs-based operating process within the agreed quality.
- Ensures the operability and operational quality of the applications over the entire life cycle in the area of responsibility.
- Ensures the implementation of all tasks and content of the process IT Operations (IT.03 Monitor and Operate IT Product).
- Controls the overall release and change management of the applications in the area of responsibility.
- Controls the implementation of technical lifecycle management measures as well as the identified security measures for the assigned applications.
- Controls the measures to improve operational quality for the assigned applications.
- Supports the product owner with operational issues.
- Prioritise the scope of operations of the applications to the product owner for the assigned applications.
- Prioritise the necessary operational scopes for in the product backlog for the assigned applications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Solution design involving all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Participate in stand-up’s and meet with end users and other stakeholders and gather requirements.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
- Ensure that all processes are investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements.
- Propose and review system designs and evaluate alternatives.
- Review and present proposals / system solutions to IT Project Lead, DevOps Team, QA Team, and Product Owner / Business team.
- Detailed documentation relevant to all stakeholders (Business/Developers/QA).
Desired Skills:
- Agile development methodologies
- Confluence / Jira
- Assist QA in testing systems