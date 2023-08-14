Business Intelligence Data Analyst -Durban – Up to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – KwaZulu-Natal Durban North

Aug 14, 2023

Are you a dynamic and skilled Business Intelligence Data Analyst? Are you passionate about leveraging data to drive strategic decisions? Join one of South Africa’s leading and fastest-growing banks, where innovation and excellence converge!

Responsibilities:

  • Develop and maintain interactive Power BI dashboards and reports to provide actionable insights to business stakeholders.
  • Utilize SQL skills to extract, transform, and manipulate data from various sources to support analytical requirements.
  • Employ ETL tools to streamline data integration processes and ensure data accuracy and consistency.
  • Leverage Python and other programming languages for advanced analytics, data mining, and predictive modeling.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and translate them into effective data solutions.
  • Participate in data quality initiatives, ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and compliance with industry standards.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Business Analytics, or related field.
  • Proven experience in Business Intelligence, data analysis, and reporting.
  • Proficiency in Power BI, SQL, ETL tools, and Python.
  • Strong analytical mindset with the ability to transform complex data into actionable insights.
  • Excellent communication skills to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

The Reference Number for this position is MM57644 which is a Permanent position based in Durban offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • Power BI
  • SQL
  • ETL
  • Python

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position