Business Intelligence Data Analyst -Durban – Up to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a dynamic and skilled Business Intelligence Data Analyst? Are you passionate about leveraging data to drive strategic decisions? Join one of South Africa’s leading and fastest-growing banks, where innovation and excellence converge!

Responsibilities:

Develop and maintain interactive Power BI dashboards and reports to provide actionable insights to business stakeholders.

Utilize SQL skills to extract, transform, and manipulate data from various sources to support analytical requirements.

Employ ETL tools to streamline data integration processes and ensure data accuracy and consistency.

Leverage Python and other programming languages for advanced analytics, data mining, and predictive modeling.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and translate them into effective data solutions.

Participate in data quality initiatives, ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and compliance with industry standards.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Business Analytics, or related field.

Proven experience in Business Intelligence, data analysis, and reporting.

Proficiency in Power BI, SQL, ETL tools, and Python.

Strong analytical mindset with the ability to transform complex data into actionable insights.

Excellent communication skills to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SQL

ETL

Python

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

