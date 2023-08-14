Business Intelligence Data Analyst -Durban – Up to R850k Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you a dynamic and skilled Business Intelligence Data Analyst? Are you passionate about leveraging data to drive strategic decisions? Join one of South Africa’s leading and fastest-growing banks, where innovation and excellence converge!
Responsibilities:
- Develop and maintain interactive Power BI dashboards and reports to provide actionable insights to business stakeholders.
- Utilize SQL skills to extract, transform, and manipulate data from various sources to support analytical requirements.
- Employ ETL tools to streamline data integration processes and ensure data accuracy and consistency.
- Leverage Python and other programming languages for advanced analytics, data mining, and predictive modeling.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business needs and translate them into effective data solutions.
- Participate in data quality initiatives, ensuring data accuracy, consistency, and compliance with industry standards.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Business Analytics, or related field.
- Proven experience in Business Intelligence, data analysis, and reporting.
- Proficiency in Power BI, SQL, ETL tools, and Python.
- Strong analytical mindset with the ability to transform complex data into actionable insights.
- Excellent communication skills to convey complex technical concepts to non-technical stakeholders.
The Reference Number for this position is MM57644 which is a Permanent position based in Durban offering a cost to company of up to R850k Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Mpho at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Desired Skills:
- Power BI
- SQL
- ETL
- Python
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree