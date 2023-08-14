C# Backend Developer (C# Object Orientation WPF) – Johannesburg – R720k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Join one of the top companies that houses only the best developers and deals with tailored electronical procurements.

This role requires someone who has a minimum of 4 years’ experience coding in C#. You will need to be a highly intelligent and committed software developer as you would need to meet deadlines and maintain effective and efficient components.

Having an IT related degree or diploma will be highly beneficial.

Requirements:

IT-related diploma or degree

At least 4 year of development experience (commercial or private)

C# (Visual Studio 2019) with strong emphasis on object orientation, shared libraries, inheritance & abstraction

WPF

Threading.

Linq & Linq-to-SQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Delphi experience an advantage

Reference Number for this position is FM54201 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R720k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Fhumu on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Desired Skills:

Sql Server

C#

LINQ

WPF

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

