Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of experienced C# Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

Working as part of a core development team building proprietary identity authentication solutions

Be able to understand business requirements and design applications

Create apps and programs for Windows operating systems by utilizing the .NET framework

Design, development and testing of new features in the applications

Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process

Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality

Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects using C#

Participate as a team member in fully agile Scrum deliveries

Provide support to end user

Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code

Requirements

Experience with .NET and C#

Proficiency in Typescript

Experience with REST API Development

Knowledge of Entity Framework

Basic understanding of network and hosting

Familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes

Experience with VueJS, React, Angular

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com

You are also welcome to contact Giné on [Phone Number Removed];

Please note that correspondence will only be conducted with shortlisted candidates for this position. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

