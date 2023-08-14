C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Aug 14, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of experienced C# Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities

  • Working as part of a core development team building proprietary identity authentication solutions
  • Be able to understand business requirements and design applications
  • Create apps and programs for Windows operating systems by utilizing the .NET framework
  • Design, development and testing of new features in the applications
  • Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process
  • Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality
  • Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects using C#
  • Participate as a team member in fully agile Scrum deliveries
  • Provide support to end user
  • Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code

Requirements

  • Experience with .NET and C#
  • Proficiency in Typescript
  • Experience with REST API Development
  • Knowledge of Entity Framework
  • Basic understanding of network and hosting
  • Familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes
  • Experience with VueJS, React, Angular

