C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently in search of experienced C# Developer to join their team of professionals in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities
- Working as part of a core development team building proprietary identity authentication solutions
- Be able to understand business requirements and design applications
- Create apps and programs for Windows operating systems by utilizing the .NET framework
- Design, development and testing of new features in the applications
- Responsible for regular communication with others involved in the development process
- Implement, test, and bug-fix functionality
- Responsibility for design and implementation of software projects using C#
- Participate as a team member in fully agile Scrum deliveries
- Provide support to end user
- Design, build, and maintain efficient and reliable C# code
Requirements
- Experience with .NET and C#
- Proficiency in Typescript
- Experience with REST API Development
- Knowledge of Entity Framework
- Basic understanding of network and hosting
- Familiarity with Docker and Kubernetes
- Experience with VueJS, React, Angular
Desired Skills:
