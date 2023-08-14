C# Software Developer with Angular or Node – Fully Remote – up to R700k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Remote Remote

NEW WORK: It’s that time again, we are looking to attract top talent in the form of an ambitious C# Software Developer. The business is a globally recognised and the largest consulting hub in South Africa.

You’ll be stretched technically, attending external training, internal dev days, formalised mentor programs, and constant meet ups with less formal stand ups. The cherry on top, awesome incentives!

Keen to see if you have what it takes? Let’s chat.

Do you tick the boxes?

4-6 years’ experience coding in C#

Web API

SQL server

JavaScript, Angular5+ or Node.js

You’ve worked the Full Agile Software Development Life Cycle

Reference Number for this position is DB53700, which is a Permanent Remote position offering a cost to company salary of up to R700k per annum negotiable on experience. Contact Darryn on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

