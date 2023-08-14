Data Analyst at Letsema

THE JOB AT A GLANCE:

You will support the Procurement Organization through gathering and analysing sourcing category market data and benchmarking reports. You are responsible for provision of research and trend analysis to the strategic sourcing team. You will assist the Category Managers to develop and maintain cost models and will develop functional performance reports on all aspects of Strategic sourcing, Operational procurement, Master data and Process related measurements to ensure that business performance objectives are met and aligned, as well as appropriate governance is followed.

WHAT YOU WILL DO:

Develop and maintain a predictive/forecasting model.

Manage cost models and value chain analysis methods and run frequent analysis to support commodity managers with the strategic procurement process

Present forecasted impact of cost drivers (including forex) on financial estimates and provide quarterly business standards

Define data gathering processes and techniques and manage stakeholders to supply data to track areas of improvement and identify additional metrics as required

Identify and report the impact of industrial / technological trends, projected global supply& demand on spend category and define risk areas

Provide input and support to sourcing initiatives in terms of commodity pricing trends & availability, supplier intelligence and supplier capabilities determination to Category Managers

Develop supplier profiles for selected commodities

Benchmark actual expenditure against external market norms and trends

Establish and maintain category baseline prices

Generate regular Procurement functional performance reports suite (incl. BBBEE, Sustainability, SRM, Contracts, Master data, Strategic sourcing process)

Analyze spend profile and seek opportunities to improve efficiency and value

Implement, maintain and sign-of ‘reporting master data’ and hierarchies

Identify and communicate next steps and actions based on SLA & key performance indicators and monitor actions related to these metrics

WHAT YOU’LL BRING TO THE TABLE:

Key Professional Competencies

Core knowledge – Strategic sourcing, Operational procurement, Procurement systems, Cost management & ZBB

Key foundational competencies

Academic – Analytical skill, Commercial acumen, Problem solving.

Leadership – Managing change, Owning it!, Developing myself & others, staying a step-ahead

Personal Effectiveness – Effective communication, Interpersonal skills, Integrity, Creativity, Continuous learning

Experience

Function – 5+ years experience in Procurement and Supply chain Analytics

Industry -Experience in FMCG industry

Desired Skills:

Data extraction

Data manipulation

Business Intelligence Tools

Data analysis

Business Analytics

Data Mining

Dashboard

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Letsema, founded in 1996, is a black-owned management consulting firm at the heart of a diversified investment group.

The word “Letsema” is of Sotho origin, meaning people coming together to work for a common purpose. This sense of collective effort towards a shared vision is our underlying ethos.

With long-term thinking and a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the betterment of society. Each leg of our business – Consulting, Investments and Foundation – reinforces the other, setting them apart and making them stronger.

Our consultancy provides specialist services across the value chain, helping companies set direction, accelerate their journey, and ensure sustainability.

Our seven practice areas combine long-term thinking and access to a broad base of skills, intellect, and IP to facilitate institutional success, power change and meaningful contribution to society.

