Data Engineer

A Fantastic opportunity for the broad spectrum of Data Engineers out there.

If you have always aspired to work within the financial environment then now would be your opportunity to cash in !!

Requirements:

Ability to understand the key business requirements and mapping them to real-world applications and technologies

Excellent analytical skills in using Data Warehouse tools such as SSIS, SQL, and Control M to extract relevant information from multiple sources.

Solid understanding of all the components involved in an ETL process such as Process Designer, Integration Services, Integration Manager, SSIS (SQL).

Confident in designing and delivering data quality solutions that meet the needs of the business.

Performs other duties as assigned by supervisor.

Redesign jobs (SQL, SSIS, Control M) and minimise failures

Create new SSIS packages

Confident in dealing with various platform teams across the business

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required

At least one year in Control M

Multiple years in SSIS

Experience in Cloud – Azure, and Qlik Replicate and ETL

Don’t Waste Time, Apply Now !!

Desired Skills:

SSIS

SQL

Control M

ETL

Data warehouse

cloud

Azure

Qlik Replicate

Learn more/Apply for this position