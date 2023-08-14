Primary Duties and Responsibilities:
The Data Engineer will have a knack for data analysis, data manipulation and data modelling. The consultant will be responsible for understanding and driving the overall technical vision and planning of a client’s organisation and translating business needs into technical strategy.
Required Qualifications:
- Tertiary degree, diploma or certificate in a related field (BSc Computer Science, B.IT or Informatics related degrees).
- DP-203: Data Engineering on Microsoft Azure certification
Experience and Knowledge:
- 5- 8 years’ working experience as a Data Engineer / Database Developer.
- Experience in data mining, large scale data modelling and business requirements gathering/analysis.
- Understanding and working experience in data integration and transformation.
- Experience implementing data modelling methodologies like Dimensional Modeling and / or Data Vault.
- Working knowledge of data quality processes and master data management.
- Experience implementing design support systems using Database Management Systems (DBMS) such as SQL Server or Oracle.
- Proficiency in designing and implementing data integration and ETL solutions using SSIS, Azure Data Factory and / or SQL Server stored procedures.
- Understanding of several Big Data technologies like Hadoop, MapReduce and Spark as well as event processing or message ingestion services like Kafka, Event Hub and Stream Analytics.
- Experience in database query languages such as T-SQL, ANSI SQL, PL/SQL.
- Some experience developing software solutions using Visual Basic, C++, C#, Java or Python.
- Experience using SQL Server management Studio and Visual Studio.
- Experience implementing solutions using Azure SQL databases, Azure Synapse (Previously SQL Data Warehouse), Azure Storage Accounts (Data Lake) and / or Databricks.
- Analytical mind and business acumen
- Additional skills in the following will be taken into consideration: Tableau, Power BI, strong math skills (e.g. statistics, algebra), Scala, Python or R.
Key Responsibilities:
- Identify valuable data sources and automate collection processes.
- Undertake preprocessing of structured and unstructured data.
- Analyze large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns.
- Data Modelling (Relational and Star Schema).
- Database design.
- Database development.
- Data Warehouse Design – Build and Development.
- Database Administration.
- Database Performance Tuning and Optimisation.
- Present information using data visualization techniques.
- Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges.
- Collaborate with engineering and product development teams.
- An understanding and hands on experience on Hadoop/Spark based distributed storage and computing frameworks.
- Real-Time analytics and batch processing.
- Strong experience in architecting analytical applications in cloud environment such as Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.
Competencies:
- Critical Thinking: Using logic and reasoning to identify the strengths and weaknesses of alternative solutions, conclusions or approaches to problems.
- Active Learning: Understanding the implications of new information for both current and future problem-solving and decision-making.
- Systems Analysis: Determining how a system should work and how changes in conditions, operations, and the environment will affect outcomes.
- Complex Problem Solving: Identifying complex problems and reviewing related information to develop and evaluate options and implement solutions.
- Deductive Reasoning: The ability to apply general rules to specific problems to produce answers that make sense.
- Inductive Reasoning: The ability to combine pieces of information to form general rules or conclusions (includes finding a relationship among seemingly unrelated events).
- Excellent communication skills: Ability to engage with C-level stakeholders, both verbal and non-verbal and communicate a deep understanding of the business and a broad knowledge of technology and applications.
- Technical Literacy: Possess a high level of technical literacy, which helps them determine how a software solution fits into an organization’s current structure and assists in the development of specifications and requirements.
- Analytical Assessment: A high level of analysis to examine current systems and determine overall project needs and scope.
- Schedule Management: Extensive time management skills to determine development schedules and milestones and ensure that deliverables are completed on time for oneself and your team.
- Team Leadership: To oversee and direct development teams throughout the project development lifecycle, experience with team leadership and motivation is essential.
- Ability to translate strategy and strategic objectives into measurable and executable projects.
- Experience working on large project(s) incorporating processes and procedures and standards.
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- aws
- database developer
- data engineer
- data manipulation
- ETL
- Sql Server
- SQL
- t-sql
- data modelling